NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced that it is transitioning to digital tickets as the default delivery method for the 2023 season.

According to a March 20 media release, the move is “designed to improve patron experience, ensure secure ticket delivery and reduce counterfeit tickets.” Patrons will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password that they used to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP event.

Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of your party. The Walmart AMP said they use a rotating QR code so patrons know they have a valid ticket, and it reduces the ability to counterfeit tickets.

The rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour. When attending a show, patrons just need to open their ticket wallet, tap on a performance to view the digital ticket QR code, show it to an usher for scanning and swipe left for any additional tickets to the performance.

Digital tickets will be the default delivery method for Walmart AMP show tickets and add-on tickets purchased to date and for all purchases moving forward. The venue said that the box office is “in the process of rolling out the new ticket wallets now.”

Current ticketholders will receive an email by March 31 with detailed instructions about logging into the wallet and using the digital tickets. For new purchases made after March 31, confirmation emails will include a link to the ticket wallet for easy access.