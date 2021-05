WANTAGH, NY – JUNE 16: (L-R) Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of The Backstreet Boys perform at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Backstreet Boys have rescheduled their tour, according to the Walmart AMP.

The new date for their performance at the AMP is June 17, 2022.

All orders will be valid for the new date. Patrons may request a refund through June 6, 2021