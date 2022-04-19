NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The first show of the 2022 Cox Concert Series at the Walmart AMP is less than a week away, and concertgoers should be aware of some updated policies and offerings at the venue.

According to a press release, the Walmart AMP is going cashless within the venue in order to enhance the customer experience. Only debit or credit cards or mobile payments, including Google Pay and Apple Pay, will be accepted for in-venue purchases at concession and merchandise stands.

“Cashless transactions improve the time it takes to process payments which reduces wait times,” said Nick Zazal, Walmart AMP general manager. Cash will still be accepted to purchase tickets at the box office but not for purchases within the venue.

Also new this season are more food and beverage options for concertgoers. Local favorite Shake’s Frozen Custard will have fresh-made custard and blended concretes on-site and will also offer a line of boozy milkshakes. Freedom Kettle Corn of Eureka Springs will have regular and caramel kettle corn and fresh fried pork rinds for sale. Other menu additions include pizza, Frito chili pie, Mexican fare, barbeque and chicken.

Beer and seltzers will be available at all food locations, creating a one-stop shop for most food and beverage needs. Additional stand-alone locations have been added for frozen drinks and cocktails, and happy hour specials will be available and include specialty drinks for some shows.

Concertgoers should also remember that the Walmart AMP has a clear bag policy. Ticketholders can bring one bag that is clear plastic or vinyl and does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag and a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the venue.

All patrons entering the Walmart AMP will also go through magnetometers as an additional level of security screening. For a complete list of Walmart AMP policies, visit www.amptickets.com.