NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP is hosting a job fair from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, to fill several hundred positions for the 2022 concert season.

According to a press release, there are job openings in the following areas:

Food and beverage: bartender, cocktail server, beer tender, bar back

Front of house usher, ticket taker, greeter

Box office: day of show ticket window representative

Local stage crew

Facilities crew: housekeeping/custodial/janitorial

Security: parking attendant, security staff

Third party vendor: concessions attendant, artist catering server

The job fair takes place at the Walmart AMP, located at 5079 W Northgate Road in Rogers. Applicants should park in the North lot and follow signage to the entry gate. Masks are required.

For those who are unable to attend but would still like to apply for positions, apply online at amptickets.com.