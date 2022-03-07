NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP is hosting a job fair from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, to fill several hundred positions for the 2022 concert season.
According to a press release, there are job openings in the following areas:
- Food and beverage: bartender, cocktail server, beer tender, bar back
- Front of house usher, ticket taker, greeter
- Box office: day of show ticket window representative
- Local stage crew
- Facilities crew: housekeeping/custodial/janitorial
- Security: parking attendant, security staff
- Third party vendor: concessions attendant, artist catering server
The job fair takes place at the Walmart AMP, located at 5079 W Northgate Road in Rogers. Applicants should park in the North lot and follow signage to the entry gate. Masks are required.
For those who are unable to attend but would still like to apply for positions, apply online at amptickets.com.