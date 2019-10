ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A popular hip-hop music festival took over Rogers on Saturday.

JMBLYA, a premier hip-hop festival based out of Texas, took to the Walmart AMP on Saturday for a sold-out show.

The headliner was emo-rapper Juice Wrld. Other performing artists included Playboi Carti, Chief Keef, and Murda Beatz.