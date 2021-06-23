Walmart AMP implementing clear bag policy

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP is implementing new policies this summer, among them is a new bag policy.

According to the revamped policies page on the venue’s website, only certain bags are allowed.

Bags that are allowed are clear plastic or vinyl that do not exceed 12″x6″x12″ or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags and a small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5″x6.5″.

All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the venue.

Patrons who need medical supplies or devices and members of the working media are not subject to the new bag policy, but will need to go through the bag check line at the entry gate for a thorough screening of the bag and the medical items.

The person requiring these supplies or devices must accompany the bag at all times. Media and medical exception bags will be tagged once cleared through security.

More information on the new policies can be found here.