ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The concert season kicked off April 22 in Rogers. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats took the stage at the Walmart AMP.

The performance was the first of 38 announced for the summer season with big names like Tim McGraw, Jimmy Buffett, and Halsey set to take the stage.

Many of the fans ahead of the show said they couldn’t wait for the music to start.

“Feels great to get out,” said Steven Ipsem of Missouri. “We’re going to have some fun tonight.”

“It feels awesome to get out, be amongst other people without, you know, too much worries,” said Dave Ipsem of Missouri.

“Outside and music. How do you beat it?” Dennis Senko said. “You’re free again. I need it. I grew up on it.”

“I love sitting in the lawn and being able to watch it, and then you can go get up and get food or drink or t-shirts or whatever,” Angie Goeden said. “It’s just a good atmosphere.”

“We’ve got a wide variety of shows which is what we always try to do, try to get something that fits everybody’s interest and needs,” said Jennifer Wilson with Walmart AMP.

If you plan on going to any of the shows this season, here are some things you’ll need to know before heading out to the AMP.

The box office accepts cash, but once you’re inside the venue, everything from concessions to merchandise sales is cashless. So, make sure you have your credit or debit card, Google Pay and Apple Pay are also accepted.

The AMP has a clear bag policy usually seen at sporting events. Be prepared to walk through metal detectors at the entrance.

Umbrellas are also not allowed, but ponchos are.