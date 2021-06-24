Walmart AMP preps for first show of summer season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP is gearing up for its first concert of the season.

For those planning on seeing Chicago tomorrow night, they will want to take note of some changes to the venue.

Jennifer Wilson, with the Walmart AMP says she’s excited to have guests and live music back to the venue. “For us to be able to bring in full shows, be able to have people in the venue to explore these new spaces, the expanded spaces that we have around the venue and then the new food and drink offerings, we have new restrooms, new concessions, it’ll be a great opportunity to get out and enjoy some live music,” Wilson said.

