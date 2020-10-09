Walmart AMP to host one-day blood drive with live entertainment

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and Walton Arts Center, the Walmart AMP will host a one-day blood drive with live entertainment in Rogers next Wednesday.

The blood drive will take place backstage in the new artist catering lounge on October 14, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to the AMP, the lounge space will allow for social distancing and provide a climate-controlled space for both donors and performers, and it will give guests the unique opportunity to access backstage areas.

Entertainment will be provided for all donors, and all donors will receive a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks t-shirt.

Walton Arts Center programmed live entertainment for the event, which includes the following performances:

10 am – noon Christian Serrano-Torres, cello

Noon – 2 pm Artosphere Festival Orchestra Recording

2 – 3:30 pm Ben Harris, guitar

3:30 – 4 pm Artosphere Festival Orchestra Recording

According to the AMP, a limited number of spaces are available to donate blood, and it is recommended that donors schedule an appointment prior to arrival.

Everyone involved will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the donation appointment and all surfaces will be sanitized “using enhanced disinfecting practices.”

“We’re glad that we’re able to support our community through these blood drives,” said Jennifer Ross, director of programming at Walton Arts Center. “Bringing in local musicians to play during the blood drives allows the donors to experience a mini-concert and gives the musicians an opportunity to perform. We all miss the live music experience and being able to offer these small concerts is a joy for all of us.”