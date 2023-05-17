ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP is set to host the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas for a firework show on the Fourth of July.

“This event gives the community an opportunity to experience a patriotic performance at NWA’s premier outdoor amphitheater. SoNA’s concert will celebrate the beauty and grandeur of America and honor our nation’s veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation’s armed forces,” the AMP said.

Advance tickets are on sale now and prices range from $3 to $25 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased now for a discounted price.

Prices for lawn tickets will increase on the day of the show.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.