NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week from May 4-10, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America, including shows at the Walmart AMP.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing artists live at their local venue this year.

Walmart AMP concerts included in this offer:

Whiskey Myers, May 14

for King + Country, May 21

Halsey, May 25

Cody Jinks, May 27

CHEER live, June 8

REO Speedwagon & Styx, June 13

Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21

Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23

5 Seconds of Summer, June 28

ZZ Top, June 29

Outlaw Music Festival, July 1

Santana, July 12

Maverick City Music, July 13

Darius Rucker, July 16

Train with Jewel, July 17

Josh Groban, July 21

Encanto Live!, July 30

Big Time Rush, August 2

Dierks Bentley, August 4

Wiz Khalifa and Logic, August 8

OneRepublic, August 9

Halestorm, August 10

Incubus, August 16

Goo Goo Dolls, September 18

Alice in Chains, September 20

The Black Keys, October 13

Tickets are available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Limited quantities are available. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting http://www.waltonartscenter.org/AMP/national-concert-week. In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.