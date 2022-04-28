NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week from May 4-10, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America, including shows at the Walmart AMP.
Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing artists live at their local venue this year.
Walmart AMP concerts included in this offer:
- Whiskey Myers, May 14
- for King + Country, May 21
- Halsey, May 25
- Cody Jinks, May 27
- CHEER live, June 8
- REO Speedwagon & Styx, June 13
- Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21
- Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23
- 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28
- ZZ Top, June 29
- Outlaw Music Festival, July 1
- Santana, July 12
- Maverick City Music, July 13
- Darius Rucker, July 16
- Train with Jewel, July 17
- Josh Groban, July 21
- Encanto Live!, July 30
- Big Time Rush, August 2
- Dierks Bentley, August 4
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic, August 8
- OneRepublic, August 9
- Halestorm, August 10
- Incubus, August 16
- Goo Goo Dolls, September 18
- Alice in Chains, September 20
- The Black Keys, October 13
Tickets are available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Limited quantities are available. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.
Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting http://www.waltonartscenter.org/AMP/national-concert-week. In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.