NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —  Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week from May 4-10, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America, including shows at the Walmart AMP.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing artists live at their local venue this year.

Walmart AMP concerts included in this offer:

  • Whiskey Myers, May 14
  • for King + Country, May 21
  • Halsey, May 25
  • Cody Jinks, May 27
  • CHEER live, June 8
  • REO Speedwagon & Styx, June 13
  • Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21
  • Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23
  • 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28
  • ZZ Top, June 29
  • Outlaw Music Festival, July 1
  • Santana, July 12
  • Maverick City Music, July 13
  • Darius Rucker, July 16
  • Train with Jewel, July 17
  • Josh Groban, July 21
  • Encanto Live!, July 30
  • Big Time Rush, August 2
  • Dierks Bentley, August 4
  • Wiz Khalifa and Logic, August 8
  • OneRepublic, August 9
  • Halestorm, August 10
  • Incubus, August 16
  • Goo Goo Dolls, September 18
  • Alice in Chains, September 20
  • The Black Keys, October 13

Tickets are available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Limited quantities are available. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting http://www.waltonartscenter.org/AMP/national-concert-week. In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.