BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in the parking lot of the Walmart Home Office and anyone showing symptoms can get tested.

Anyone who meets CDC testing criteria can be screened for the virus, but you need to schedule an appointment.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of SW 8 St. and South Walton Boulevard.

Quest Diagnostics has a survey online to help determine if you qualify.

You can click here for the survey.