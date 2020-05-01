Walmart announces 2-hour ‘Express Delivery’ service

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced on Thursday its ‘Express Delivery’ service, which aims to deliver “more items from the store than ever before to customers’ doors in less than two hours.”

The company says it accelerated the development of the service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, piloting Express Delivery in 100 stores, including in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith, since mid-April.

The Bentonville-based retailer says the service will expand to nearly 1,000 stores in early May and will be available in nearly 2,000 stores total in the following weeks.

Express Delivery allows customers to order from more than 160,000 items from Walmart’s food, consumables and general merchandise assortment such as groceries, everyday essentials, toys and electronics, according to a release from Walmart on Thursday.

The company says it, along with its pickup and normal delivery services, are all contact-free.

The service will rely on Walmart’s “team of 74,000 personal shoppers who will pick customers’ orders.” The retailer says this includes personal shoppers who were hired specifically for Express Delivery.

The service will cost $10 on top of an existing delivery charge. Walmart says its Delivery Unlimited customers’ will simply pay a $10 fee per Express Delivery

To get started, you can go to walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app and search your zip code to see if Express Delivery is offered in your area. Here’s how it works: