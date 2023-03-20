BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc. announced their annual shareholders’ meeting along with their traditional Friday Associate Celebration, according to a press release.

A virtual shareholders meeting is for May 31. There will not be a physical location for the annual meeting. The annual meeting will focus on shareholder voting. According to a press release, shareholders are expected to vote electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to May 31.

Walmart associates from around the world will be joining us on June 2 at the Bud Walton Arena for the Friday Associate Celebration. The event will feature entertainment and messages from senior leadership to highlight accomplishments. According to a press release the event will also be webcast through a link on the company’s website.