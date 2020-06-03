Walmart announces Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ meeting voting results

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announces shareholder voting results for its Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

The meeting was conducted virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak.

About 91.7% of all outstanding shares were represented at the meeting, according to a press release.

Despite operating in a difficult and volatile environment, our associates have been amazing. They have performed incredibly well given all the challenges. The killing of George Floyd is tragic, painful and unacceptable. It’s important that we all understand that our problems, as a nation, run much deeper than one horrible event. The pain we’re feeling reminds us of the need to support each other and come together. Until we, as a nation, confront and address these hard realities, we will never achieve the best of what we can be. Walmart is an inclusive company. That is fundamental to our values and culture and we remain committed to those principles. We’re motivated to continue our work related to diversity and inclusion inside our company and to find ways to influence the various systems that exist in our country in a more impactful, positive and inclusive way. In terms of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our associates from around the world. They are stepping up to serve our customers, communities and shareholders. Our plan is to continue finding ways to help and serve. We’re thankful to have a strong and well-positioned business from which to do so. Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon

The company reported that shareholders approved the election of each of Walmart’s 11 director nominees.

Each director nominee received affirmative votes from about 96.5% or more of the shares voted, excluding abstentions and broker non-votes, as follows:

Cesar Conde 99.7% Timothy P. Flynn 99.3% Sarah J. Friar 99.7% Carla A. Harris 99.1% Thomas W. Horton 96.7% Marissa A. Mayer 99.3% C. Douglas McMillon 99.3% Gregory B. Penner 96.5% Steven S Reinemund 98.3% S. Robson Walton 97.0% Steuart L. Walton 97.1%

Click here for the full release.