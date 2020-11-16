Walmart, Ibotta announce free Thanksgiving dinner offer

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Through an exclusive promotion with Walmart, mobile rewards platform Ibotta, Campbell’s, Butterball and Coca-Cola have teamed up to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program in an effort to feed millions of American families this Thanksgiving.

Now through November 26, customers can download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta’s web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart’s website.

Once purchased, scan the receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you will earn cashback for the entire purchase (approx. $20.27).

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

“While this year has been trying for so many Americans, Ibotta’s ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ program is our way of making them feel extra supported this holiday season,” said Bryan Leach, CEO and Founder of Ibotta.

“Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most,” said Sarah Henry, Sr. Director, Content & Influencer Marketing at Walmart.