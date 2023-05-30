FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Associates Week is here and Northwest Arkansas is packed with people from around the world.

Bud Walton Arena will be the site of Friday’s annual Shareholder’s Associate Celebration. Nolan Richardson Drive between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive will be closed on Wednesday morning and evening as well as Friday morning. Meadow Street will also be closed all week.

Capt. Matt Mills with the University of Arkansas Police Department encourages people to be extra cautious around campus as lots of people unfamiliar with the area will be in town.

“We encourage people to be patient, be calm because there is an influx of traffic which is going to cause some delays and some backups,” Mills said.

Mills said it will be all hands on deck this week and said several other agencies will be assisting with traffic to make sure everything runs smoothly.