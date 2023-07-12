FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some area Walmart stores are working to create sensory-friendly environments for back-to-school shoppers.

Every Saturday in July and August from 8-10 a.m., shoppers will see dim lights, no music and a calmer Walmart store.

For local Bentonville mom, Jennifer Martinez, what started as a conversation with a friend about her son’s experience shopping, became a more inclusive reality for families that face the same challenge. She says she’s looking forward to her son having a more welcoming back-to-school experience.

“This allows me to shop with my family, with my son. He can take advantage of coming into the store and having the same everyday experience at shopping that everyone does,” said Martinez.

Martinez also says how she’s been hearing nothing but good feedback from within the community about the changes and is excited about what her family’s experience may be, for their first time.

“I’m excited and I’ve heard from a lot of people in my community, in the autism community and other sensory communities that it’s really beneficial, so I’m excited to participate this weekend and see how it benefits our family,” said Martinez.

Senior Director for Walmart and the Lead for Center AR of Accessibilities, Gayatri Agnew, talks about why Walmart chose to do this.

“Why not now? There are so many families who have a need for an enhanced shopping experience that respects their sensory challenges,” said Agnew.

Agnew says that associates went through training beforehand to bring more awareness and to help ensure customers will have a comfortable experience.

“We want to make sure that our associates have a heightened awareness and understanding of different sensory disabilities, different sensory triggers. And so we started these sensory-friendly hours to try to bring awareness to that,” said Agnew.

Agnew also states how the first week was a success and how she’s been hearing from many people. All of the responses have been positive and people feel heard.