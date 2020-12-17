Walmart business, philanthropy come together to help fight hunger

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart announced its business and philanthropy coming together to help bend the curve on hunger even further, especially during the holidays.

The Walmart Foundation is granting $12 million to Feeding America, and Walmart stores, Sam’s clubs, and distribution centers are encouraged to use remaining community grant funds to support local hunger-relief organizations in their communities through the end of the year.

Food insecurity continues to affect people across the country with an estimated 1 in 6 people at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19. This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of 1 in 9, according to Feeding America.

The $12 million grant to Feeding America is over two years and will support capacity building for member food banks as well as the expansion of Order Ahead, the organization’s click and collect app which enables food-insecure neighbors to order food from a food bank and pick it up at a convenient location, drive-thru, home delivery or locker.

Using our business strengths alongside philanthropy, earlier this week, stores, clubs, and distribution centers were encouraged to appoint a hunger champion to help coordinate holiday hunger relief efforts.

Stores, clubs, and distribution centers are asked to use any remaining community grant funds to support local hunger-relief organizations as well as continue to make product donations.

Since February 1, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers