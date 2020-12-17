Walmart business, philanthropy come together to help fight hunger

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart announced its business and philanthropy coming together to help bend the curve on hunger even further, especially during the holidays.

The Walmart Foundation is granting $12 million to Feeding America, and Walmart stores, Sam’s clubs, and distribution centers are encouraged to use remaining community grant funds to support local hunger-relief organizations in their communities through the end of the year.

Food insecurity continues to affect people across the country with an estimated 1 in 6 people at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19. This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of 1 in 9, according to Feeding America.

The $12 million grant to Feeding America is over two years and will support capacity building for member food banks as well as the expansion of Order Ahead, the organization’s click and collect app which enables food-insecure neighbors to order food from a food bank and pick it up at a convenient location, drive-thru, home delivery or locker.

Using our business strengths alongside philanthropy, earlier this week, stores, clubs, and distribution centers were encouraged to appoint a hunger champion to help coordinate holiday hunger relief efforts.

Stores, clubs, and distribution centers are asked to use any remaining community grant funds to support local hunger-relief organizations as well as continue to make product donations.

Since February 1, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief.