Walmart celebrating moms throughout the month of May

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mother’s Day is being turned into Mother’s May.

Some of Northwest Arkansas’ Walmarts are creating free, outdoor markets to help families celebrate mom.

The first of six events was today at the superstore near the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

People can give the gift of something made with love, like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, and more.

Mother’s may celebrations run through the ninth.

Times and locations are:

May 6, 2021
1–6 pm
3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

May 7, 2021
1–6 pm
2875 W. Martin Luther King, Fayetteville

May 8, 2021
1–6 pm
2110 W. Walnut, Rogers

May 8, 2021
1–6 pm
3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

May 9, 2021
1–6 pm
2214 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren

May 9, 2021
1–6 pm
2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

