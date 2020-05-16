Walmart CEO congratulates 2020 graduates in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley

"I don't know if I could have done what you did."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon expressed his excitement for those graduating in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley through a video on Wednesday.

In McMillon’s congratulatory video, he points to the strange time seniors had to endure before graduating and that facing such adversity can lead to success later in life.

McMillon’s full quote is below:

“These are pretty strange times but I want you to know all of us across the region are really proud of you. I don’t know if I could have done what you did, suddenly to have to finish my senior year in this kind of situation, but you did it and nothing can take away from what you accomplished. It says a lot about you. It took resilience and that’s the kind of thing that will make you successful in the next part of your journey. So to all of you across NWA and the River Valley, congratulations!

We’re proud of you, we’re rooting for you, and we’re excited to see what you’ll do next.”

University of Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek also honored 2020 graduates in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Click to watch his message to seniors!

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also shared a video message to high school seniors in NWA.

