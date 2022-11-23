BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon released a statement on Nov. 23 responding to the mass shooting that killed seven people including the gunman at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va. on Nov. 22.

Walmart says the shooter was an employee identified as Andre Bing, 31. He was an overnight team lead who was employed with the company since 2010.

In a statement, McMillon offered his condolences to the people affected by the shooting.

The devastating news of last night’s shooting at our Chesapeake, VA store at the hands of one of our associates has hit our Walmart family hard. My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones. We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support. We appreciate all of our associates, firest responders, and local officials who afre already on site helping offer support as we work together to navigae this tragedy. Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart

At least six other victims were transported to hospitals for further medical treatment, one of whom is currently in critical condition.