Walmart closes some stores in Arkansas due to winter storm

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will be closing some stores in Arkansas due to the winter storm that has hit the state.

Walmart on Campus located at 2252 N. 8th St. in Rogers has been closed. Walmart in Ozark located at 1516 N. 18th Street has also been closed.

The company released the following statement regarding the status of some stores.

The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center monitors winter storms and other potential disasters in real-time. We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so. We pay close attention and follow local and/or state guidance. Walmart

For a look at the full sized map with all locations, visit their website for more information.