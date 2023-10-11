BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner announced in a LinkedIn post that Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, November 23.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones. We have so much to be thankful for, and I’m especially grateful for our associates,” said Furner.

In past years, Walmart was open on Thanksgiving but has been closed every year since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Walmart made the decision to close on the holiday as a show of gratitude and so that essential staff could receive a break.

Walmart will be open regular hours the day before and after Thanksgiving.

Target, ALDI and Costco will also be closed on Thanksgiving.