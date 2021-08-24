Walmart commits $1 million to nonprofits supporting veterans, Afghan refugees

This June 24, 2021 photo shows a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. Walmart is raising its annual outlook for a key sales metric after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts’ projections. The results, announced Tuesday, Aug. 17, underscore how Bentonville, Arkansas-based continues to retain its customers and keep sales humming as shoppers start to go back to almost normalcy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced on Tuesday a commitment of $1 million to three nonprofits supporting Afghan refugees entering the U.S., as well as veterans and their families.

The Bentonville-based retailer said the money will support No One Left Behind and the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which will continue to work with special immigrant visas (SIV) to support refugees entering the country.

We’re here to help. Along with our associates, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are supporting U.S. veterans and their families, as well as Afghan refugees arriving in America. Read more: https://t.co/NwlmqCllkU pic.twitter.com/i7o6eQNB2z — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) August 24, 2021

The Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) will increase the capacity of its National Military Survivor Helpline, which provides 24/7 support for veterans, military spouses and family members.

“We’re looking to the cross-cultural experience of our veteran and Afghan associates to support refugees, service members and one another, as veteran leaders at Walmart explore ways to support these efforts,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs.

Walmart says customs who want to help give back can check its Registry for Good.