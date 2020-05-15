Walmart commits $2M to support Arkansas organizations amid pandemic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed more than $2 million to support organizations providing hunger relief, community support, and health care services during the pandemic.
Nelson Peacock, Northwest Arkansas Council president and CEO, said a portion of these funds are supporting organizations that are connecting people with community resources, helping stand-up regional COVID-19 testing, and enhancing the screening capacity of the region through telehealth and translation services.
She said the rest will help bolster immediate food security response here in Northwest Arkansas and in other parts of the state. These funds will directly support local organizations on the front lines providing hunger relief, meals, and support for vulnerable groups like seniors.
