Walmart customers can buy Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in trial program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new pilot program will allow shoppers to purchase Bitcoin through Coinstar machines in Walmart stores, according to a spokesperson for the Bentonville-based retailer.

Coinstar, a company with machines that allow customers to exchange coins for cash, is partnering with Coinme, a Bitcoin ATM company, for the trial.

There are 200 Coinstar kiosks in Walmart stores. The program is part of a larger initiative that plans to offer Bitcoin in more than 8,000 kiosks across the country.

There is a $2,500 limit per day. Shoppers also need to pay a 4% transaction fee on top of a 7% cash exchange fee, according to Coinstar’s website.

