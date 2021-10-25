Walmart customers can buy Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in trial program

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new pilot program will allow shoppers to purchase Bitcoin through Coinstar machines in Walmart stores, according to a spokesperson for the Bentonville-based retailer.

Coinstar, a company with machines that allow customers to exchange coins for cash, is partnering with Coinme, a Bitcoin ATM company, for the trial.

There are 200 Coinstar kiosks in Walmart stores. The program is part of a larger initiative that plans to offer Bitcoin in more than 8,000 kiosks across the country.

There is a $2,500 limit per day. Shoppers also need to pay a 4% transaction fee on top of a 7% cash exchange fee, according to Coinstar’s website.