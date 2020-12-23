Walmart donates to NWA Food Bank for the holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart making sure families in Northwest Arkansas have food this holiday season.

Walmarts and neighborhood markets in the area were able to raise over 10,000 meals as well as a $5,000 grant donation to the NWA Food Bank.

Walmart Regional General Manager Patrick Shanks serves as vice-chair of the NWA Food Bank and his Christmas wish was to help those in our community. So his work family at Walmart decided to make it come true.

“The way that he exudes his leadership onto us and represents what Walmart stands for through and through. He is such a great servant leader and his motivation motivates us,” said Julie Royall, Walmart market manager 537.

NWA Food Bank is one of six Feeding America Food Banks in Arkansas, serving more than 160 partner agencies across the region, ranging from food pantries and soup kitchens, to shelters and more.

According to the organization, it typically serves more than 65,000 residents across Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties, but those numbers have risen to more than 100,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic.