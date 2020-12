FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart is dropping the $35 order minimum for Walmart Plus subscribers.

It only applies to items bought on walmart.com, such as toys, appliances and clothing.

Groceries, which are delivered from Walmart stores, will still have the $35 minimum order.

Walmart Plus, which was launched over two months ago, costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

The change goes into effect Friday, December 4.