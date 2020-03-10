Walmart employee tests positive for Coronavirus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville-based Walmart announces an Emergency Employee Leave Program after confirming an employee tested positive for Coronavirus.

The infected employee is a woman who works in Cynthiana, Kentucky.

If an individual associate becomes ill with a confirmed case of the Coronavirus,

The associate will receive two weeks of pay.

If the associate is unable to return to work after those two weeks, additional pay replacement may be available for up to 26 weeks For both full- and part-time hourly associates.

Walmart is the nation’s largest private employer with 1.5 million workers in the U.S.