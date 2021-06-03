Walmart employees to gather for associates celebration at AMP

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Associate Celebration is June 4.

While tomorrow’s star-filled lineup will be mostly virtual, 1,000 associates will gather in-person at the Walmart AMP in Rogers to enjoy the event.

Walmart’s Chief People Officer Donna Morris says it’s a sign of hope to see people getting back together after a long year of coronavirus precautions.

“At the end of the day, our people are the greatest asset that we have at Walmart,” Morris said. “To have that chance to have that physical opportunity to be in the same place at the same point in time, it’s pretty special.”

Morris says Walmart is sticking with the tradition of keeping the performer a secret.

This is the 60th year the retailer is celebrating its more than 2 million workers around the world.

