Walmart expanding testing sites in Arkansas

by: Megan Wilson

This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s largest retailer expands COVID-19 testing in the natural state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Walmart is adding four new testing sites.

Previously, the retail giant had locations in Bentonville, Fort Smith and Little Rock.

Now, new ones will open in West Memphis, Jonesboro, Hot Springs, and Texarkana.

“This enhances our radar system in Arkansas to give us information that we need,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said these sites in conjunction with others statewide will help serve as an early warning system for a new virus attack.

