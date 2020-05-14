Walmart expanding testing sites in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s largest retailer expands COVID-19 testing in the natural state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Walmart is adding four new testing sites.
Previously, the retail giant had locations in Bentonville, Fort Smith and Little Rock.
Now, new ones will open in West Memphis, Jonesboro, Hot Springs, and Texarkana.
“This enhances our radar system in Arkansas to give us information that we need,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said these sites in conjunction with others statewide will help serve as an early warning system for a new virus attack.
