Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccine rollout, encourages employees to take shot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to more than 3,800 stores in 48 states as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., according to a release sent out by the retailer.

Walmart plans to expand its vaccine rollout even further to all Walmart and Sam’s Club locations once allocation allows.

Customers can check for available appointments through digital schedulers on Walmart’s and Sam’s Club’s websites.

Additionally, Walmart is offering appointments to store employees, providing two hours paid time to get a vaccine during their shift if it is available at their location.

Walmart will also be hosting vaccine events for employees. This includes events at distribution and fulfillment centers for supply chain workers, appointments in pharmacies and a drive-thru in Northwest Arkansas for employees near the home office.