Walmart expands store hours, increases capacity

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will expand its store hours and increase capacity, according to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith.

Smith says store hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. unless otherwise mandated by state or local government.

Pharmacies and vision centers will also expand their hours. Smith says most pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Most vision centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open Saturday and Sunday as well, according to Smith.

Smith says the 20 percent capacity restriction has been removed. Smith says store leadership has been asked to monitor customer traffic during spikes in business like holiday weekends and weather preparation.

Stores within an area that has lifted their mask requirements can now reassign their health ambassador from the main entrance back into another role in the store, according to Smith.

Employees are no longer required to wear mask if they are fully vaccinated, according to Smith. Customers and members are able to shop without a mask. Smith says both policies are subject to local laws and restrictions.

Smith says Auto Care Centers will bring back waiting areas with social distancing in mind. Fitting rooms have also reopened where allowed.

Smith says customers are encouraged to wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks.

According to Smith, employees are sanitizing shopping carts, and hand sanitizer is available at the front entrance.

Sneeze guards remain at all registers, and social distancing decals remain on the floor, according to Smith.

Handwashing reminders are posted on sales floors and in restrooms, Smith says.

Smith says employee and supplier health screenings will continue at each shift.

Break rooms and offices remain setup for social distancing, according to Smith. Meetings are also conducted with social distancing in mind.

COVID-19 emergency leave policy is still available for employees and will be extended through September 30, 2021, according to Smith.

Smith says a one-time $75 bonus will be offered to U.S. field associates who get vaccinated.