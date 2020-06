Workers sanitize items outside a Walmart that has been closed following the deaths of three people connected to the store after they were infected with the new coronavirus and at least six more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is once again extending its senior-shopping-only-hour indefinitely!

The retailer is reserving a special shopping hour for the older members of our community during the pandemic.

Walmart shoppers over 60 can take advantage of the event every Tuesday from 6 to 7 a.M.