BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart is making delivery and pickup faster for shoppers.

Local fulfillment centers will be added to dozens of stores including Supercenter 100 in Bentonville.

The makeshift warehouse makes it possible to store the items customers most want, from groceries to electronics.

It won’t just be a Walmart associate fulfilling online orders – automated robots will be helping, too.

There is no official date on when the center will be built.