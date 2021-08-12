Walmart gets students, teachers ready for new school year

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is rallying students and teachers in the leadup to back-to-school season.

The public is invited to the “Here We Go” events at some Walmarts in Northwest Arkansas.

Attendees will be given bags to fill with free school samples, and the kids will get to pose for practice school pictures at a photo wall.

Kids at the event in Rogers on August 12 say they’re excited for the new year and already know what they want to be when they grow up.

For those who missed the event in Rogers, it’ll be at the Elm Springs Road location in Springdale on August 13, South Walton Boulevard in Bentonville on August 14, and on North Mall Avenue in Fayetteville on August 15.

