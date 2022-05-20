NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas residents can celebrate National Pet Month with free treats at local Walmart locations.
Throughout the remainder of May, Walmart customers will receive a pet-friendly gift bag containing sample products, coupons, and treats.
Customers can bring their pets to the following locations:
- Walmart Supercenter – 4870 Elm Springs Road, Elm Springs; 5/21-5/22, 1-5 p.m.; Parking lot event
- Walmart Supercenter – 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; 5/22, 1-5 p.m.; Sidewalk event
Walmart will also be giving away a catalog highlighting an expanded offering on Walmart+.