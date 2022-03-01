BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After almost two years of working remotely, there was a full parking lot at Walmart’s home office in Bentonville on March 1 as associates returned to in-person work.

Employees said they are not worried about an increase in COVID-19 cases as they believe enough people have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Walmart’s Executive Vice President Donna Morris said this time around, things will be different.

“This is a new way of working for us,” Morris said. “We are being more flexible. We’re intentionally not prescribing what time to come when, how many days people are coming in. We’re just hoping that the majority of time, people do choose to physically be on campus.”

Morris believes bringing employees back to Walmart’s headquarters is important and will work. She says Walmart employees have impressed her in the past when they first went home at the beginning of the pandemic.