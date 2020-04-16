Walmart helping customers access stimulus funds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week the government began issuing stimulus funds as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Here are a few ways Walmart is helping customers access their stimulus payments while continuing to maintain an environment that prioritizes the health and safety of everyone.

This includes helping customers create a direct deposit account using the Walmart MoneyCard in a way that is:

Safe: No need to leave home or stand in line to cash paper checks

Affordable: No monthly maintenance fees for new MoneyCard customers through June 30

Fast: Quicker access versus waiting weeks, or even months, for a printed check

Flexible: Used anywhere Visa and Mastercard are accepted

Users can set up direct deposit from home.

The IRS provided additional ways for stimulus recipients to set up direct deposit, so they can access their funds faster.

Walmart has waived monthly maintenance fees on the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card from April 10 to June 30, encouraging customers to set up direct deposit and receive stimulus funds electronically.

This offer applies to new MoneyCard customers who deposit $500 or more to their MoneyCard account.

It also eliminates the need for people to leave their homes to cash or deposit checks.

Customers can sign up for an account at WalmartMoneyCard.com and receive immediate access to bank account information, which is necessary to set up direct deposit.

Within five to seven business days, they will receive a personalized debit card that can be used anywhere Visa or Mastercard is accepted.

Walmart will continue to serve customers with everyday low price check-cashing and card-cashing fees. They are also increasing the maximum check-cashing amount to $7,500 through July 31.

The fees are below: