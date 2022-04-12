BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced on April 12 that John Rainey has been named Walmart’s next executive vice president and chief financial officer.

According to a news release from the retailer, Rainey will assume the responsibilities of CFO on June 6.

“John has a proven track record of leading change at scale in customer service organizations innovating in their fields,” said Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon. “I’m confident that John’s mix of financial and digital acumen, coupled with his experience leading finance in complex, highly competitive industries, will help us deliver for our customers and shareholders as we continue to transform our company.”

The release says Rainey joins Walmart from PayPal where he currently serves as the company’s CFO and executive vice president, global customer operations.

Prior to PayPal, Rainey was executive vice president and CFO at United Airlines and spend a combined 18 years between United and Continental Airlines. He began his professional career at Ernst & Young LLP.

Rainey is also on Nasdaq’s board of directors, where he is a member of the audit committee and chair of the finance committee. He also serves on the advisory board for Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, according to the release.

“I’m excited and humbled to join such an iconic company at a time when the retail industry continues its transformation,” said Rainey. “I’ve closely watched Walmart’s transition to an omnichannel company, and I can’t wait to join the management team and our 2.3 million associates to continue to help people around the world save money and live better.”

Walmart previously announced that Brett Biggs, the current CFO, would be leaving to work in for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Biggs will support the transition to Rainey, remaining in the CFO role until June 6, and serve as an advisor until he leaves on January 31.

As part of the transition, Biggs will also continue representing the company as a board member of Walmart’s FinTech startup joint venture Ribbit Capital.