Walmart hiring 500 truck drivers

WASHINGTON, UT – JUNE 06: A truck enters a large regional Walmart distribution center on June 6, 2019 in Washington, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is expanding its trucking fleet by more than 500 drivers this year, the company announced in a blog post on Monday.

The Bentonville-based retailer says it’s looking for experienced drivers to work mainly across the West and East Coust. Walmart’s high minimum standards for applicants include 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record.

The company says Walmart drivers earn an average of $87,500 per year.

Interested drivers who meet the criteria can apply at Drive4Walmart.com