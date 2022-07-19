BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of a new school year at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide.

According to a press release, more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day quarterly events. Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions. The back-to-school season is a busy one, and these are ways we hope to provide some easy, convenient options for our customers. Healthcare delivery is something we’re always innovating through not just our pharmacies but also through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers. Our goal is to offer care for our customers when and where they need it.”

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.