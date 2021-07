BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is tracking the development of its new Home Office campus with “Breaking Ground: A Video Series”.

Walmart’s website says the series provides a look at how the team of architects, designers, planners and associates approach the design of the new campus.

According to a Twitter post by the retailer, the latest episode in the series shows off the team tasked with making the proposed design of the campus into reality.

The latest episode can be found below.