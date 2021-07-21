Walmart hosting free ‘Wellness Day’ in stores on Saturday

In this image for the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, shoppers walk out of a Walmart store in Waldorf, Md., May 7, 2021. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has not cited the nation’s largest retailer despite employee complaints, illnesses and deaths at Walmart facilities across the country. The company says there is no proof that employees contracted COVID-19 at work. (Brittany N. Gaddy/University of Maryland via AP)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is hosting a free ‘Walmart Wellness Day’ at more than 4,700 of its pharmacies nationwide on Saturday, July 24.

Participating customers can get health screenings and wellness resources, as well as immunizations, all in one location, according to a release from the Bentonville-based retailer on Wednesday.

We're all ready to get back to life, and Walmart is here to help do just that with Wellness Day on July 24. Get up to date on immunizations, plus glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI screenings and more. It's a great start to feeling…well, 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥. https://t.co/PManApNXSN pic.twitter.com/1DWSqQwSp6 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) July 21, 2021

The company says the goal is to get people “back on track” with preventative health measures that they may have missed or skipped over the past year, especially as families prepare for school this fall and the ongoing return of in-person work.

“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness.

Screenings and services will be available for all ages.

Walmart Wellness Day events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. They will feature the following health resources, administered by the pharmacy team.

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with the pharmacy team

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

People who receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Walmart or Sam’s Club can now get a free digital version of their vaccination record.

The retailer has hosted Walmart Wellness Days since 2014.

To find an event in your area, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.