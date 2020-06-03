Walmart hosts first-ever virtual shareholders meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart hosted its 50th annual Shareholders meeting virtually.

The annual meeting, which normally brings thousands to Northwest Arkansas was held online due to COVID-19.

The company announced the election of a board of directors and approved compensation packages for executive officers.

The board rejected four proposals by shareholders some of which would include hourly associates as director candidates, and requesting a report on the retailers efforts to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillion addressed the killing of George Floyd in police custody, reiterating the company’s continued efforts in diversity and inclusion while staying committed to being a positive influence to others outside of the workplace.