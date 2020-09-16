Walmart hosts virtual open call event for entrepreneurs, business owners

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entrepreneurs and business owners will pitch their products in the upcoming Walmart open call event.

This is Walmart’s 7th annual open call event but the first time being virtual.

Eight local companies from Arkansas have been selected to get their chance to pitch their product to Walmart buyers.

If chosen, products can end up in stores or online.

Brandon Hitt is the owner of Hitt brands and will be participating in this years event.

Hitt said being a family owned business to be selected is a big deal.

“For a smaller family-owned company of our size, it’s a big deal. And what it does, this format gives us a seat at the table. It gives the little guy a voice, and anytime you can present to the biggest dealer of the world, it’s significant,” he said.

The Walmart open call event is set for October 1.