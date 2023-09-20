(KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc. opens its first-ever Walmart Pet Services in Dallas, Georgia.

The new center will provide veterinary care and grooming services while customers shop.

“For many, accessing essential pet services like grooming and veterinary care can be costly and disjointed. That’s why Walmart is solving this for its customers with the opening of the first-ever Walmart Pet Services center,” a news release states.

The first-ever pet service center will be providing:

Routine veterinary care for dogs and cats (vaccines, wellness exams and minor medical services)

Grooming services for dogs (baths, nail trims, teeth cleaning, ear cleaning and basic hair trims) in a one-stop destination

(Walmart)

The location in Georgia will be used as a tester and find out what works best before replicating it to other areas.