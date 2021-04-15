Walmart invests in GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — Walmart and some institutional investors have joined the latest investment in Cruise, bumping the capital influx into the General Motors autonomous vehicle subsidiary from about $2 billion to $2.75 billion.

Walmart CEO John Furner says Cruise will help the retail giant with an autonomous delivery system that is fast and scalable.

Walmart and Cruise announced a partnership last fall to launch a self-driving delivery test in Phoenix. Honda and Microsoft are among other investors with a a stake in Cruise.

Furner says Cruise’s fleet of all-electric vehicles will help the retailer reach a goal of zero emissions by 2040.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

