Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft on bid to buy TikTok

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it’s teaming up with Microsoft in a bid for TikTok.

Walmart has confirmed to KNWA and FOX24 that it’s partnering with Microsoft to make a bid to buy TikTok.

Walmart is not offering interviews at this time, but did provide a statement.

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets.  We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses.  We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”

