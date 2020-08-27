Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft on bid to buy TikTok

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 07: In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans any transactions between the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, and U.S. citizens due to national security reasons. The president signed a separate executive order banning transactions with China-based tech company Tencent, which owns the app WeChat. Both orders are set to take effect in 45 days. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it’s teaming up with Microsoft in a bid for TikTok.

Walmart has confirmed to KNWA and FOX24 that it’s partnering with Microsoft to make a bid to buy TikTok.

Walmart is not offering interviews at this time, but did provide a statement.